Jr NTR urges government officials to probe tragic death of ardent fan Shyam, seeks justice

Jr NTR is presently occupied with Koratala Siva's next titled, Devara.

RRR actor Jr NTR recently issued a statement after the demise of his ardent fan, Shyam. If reports are to be believed, Shyam died by suicide. However, now his family and friends have claimed foul play in the matter. #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR was seen trending on social media in support of the deceased. Jr NTR fans have also been demanding justice for Shyam ever since they herd about his demise. Several politicians and Telugu celebrities, too, have come forward, asking for a probe into the death of Shyam. It is being claimed that there was no reason for Shyam to take such a drastic measure.

Jr NTR issued a statement in Telugu that read, “Shyam's death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately.”

Politician Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter and talked about Shyam's demise. "The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.”

Filmmaker Maruthi who is directing Prabhas in Raja Deluxe also issued a statement on social media regarding the subject. Additionally, actor Nikhil Siddhartha asked the Andhra Pradesh police to conduct a probe into Shyam’s demise.

Who is Shyam?

Shyam shared a video with Jr NTR from the event of Vishvak Sen’s Dhamki and the clip went viral on the internet. The video featured the youngster running onto the stage to hug the actor and also get a picture with him. However, as security pushed him away, Jr NTR stopped them, invited him on the stage, and clicked a photo with his ardent fan.

Jr NTR's professional commitments

On the work front, Jr NTR is presently occupied with Koratala Siva's next titled, Devara. The project marks the second collaboration of the actor and director after their blockbuster hit, Janatha Garage. While Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead of the drama, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the team as the music composer.