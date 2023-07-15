XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

Education
Candidates can apply for XAT exams through the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in.
XLRI Jamshedpur has begun the online registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 today, i.e., July 15. Candidates can apply for XAT exams through the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in. XAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes or 3 hours 30 minutes.
“Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the final submit button,” stated the notification.
XAT 2024 will be held in Agra, Bhatinda, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Cuttack, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Durgapur/Asansol, Er Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Varanasi, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Dibrugarh, and Naharlagun.
XAT 2024 Registrations: Important Dates To Remember
