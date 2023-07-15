XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

Candidates can apply for XAT exams through the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in.

XLRI Jamshedpur has begun the online registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 today, i.e., July 15. Candidates can apply for XAT exams through the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in. XAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes or 3 hours 30 minutes.

“Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the final submit button,” stated the notification.

XAT 2024 will be held in Agra, Bhatinda, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Cuttack, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Durgapur/Asansol, Er Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Varanasi, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Dibrugarh, and Naharlagun.

XAT 2024 Registrations: Important Dates To Remember

XAT 2024 registration form date- July 15, 2023

XAT 2024 registration deadline- Last week of November 2023

XAT 2024 exam admit card date- Third week of December 2023

XAT 2024 exam date- January 7, 2024

XAT Registration 2024: Steps To Apply