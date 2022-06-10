West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result 2022: Adisha Dev Sharma tops

Image: Pixabay

A girl student has emerged as the topper in the Higher Secondary Examination-2022 in West Bengal. Adisha Deb Sharma from Dinhata Soni Devi Jain High School from Cooch Behar district in north Bengal became the topper after securing 498 marks (99.6 per cent).



Announcing the results here on Friday morning, Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) said the total number of students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination this year was 7,44,655, out of which 7,20,862 (88.44 per cent) qualified.



In terms of pass percentage, the male students were slightly ahead than the girl students this year. While the pass percentage for the male students was 90.19 per cent, for the girl students it was 86.98 per cent. However, the number of girl students appearing for the examination this year was around 65,000 more than the male students.



According to Dr Bhattacharya, the seven districts in West Bengal where the pass percentage was 90 per cent or above were West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Kalimpong, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas. Like the Secondary Examinations this year, the performance of the districts in the Higher Secondary Examinations were far better than the state capital of Kolkata.



A total of 272 examinees featured in the list of top ten performers this year, out of which 144 are male students and 128 are girl students.



This year the Higher Secondary Examinations were conducted from April 2 to April 27. This was for the first time that the students appeared from the offline examinations from the home centers, i.e., the schools from where they appeared for the examination. The results were declared in a record time of 44 days from the last day of the examinations.

Dr Bhattacharya said that the home centers examinations were allowed this year because of the extraordinary situation due to Covid-19 pandemic. "However, from next year onwards we will go back to the old system of offline examinations where students will not be allowed to appear from home centers. Next year, the Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted from March 14 to March 27," he said.