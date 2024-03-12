Twitter
Education

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Know the monthly pay of IAS officer Tina Dabi, UPSC exam topper.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

The post of an IAS officer is considered one of the most respected jobs in the country. Those who are selected for the IAS, IPS, or IFS posts have to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam, one of the toughest recruitment exams in the world. 

Over the years, many aspirants have proven their worth and have been able to crack the exam with their determination and hard work. One qualifier who stood out of the crowd was IAS officer Tina Dabi. 

Tina Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first attempt and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1. This is an achievement which is an example for millions of aspirants. There have been many interviews discussing Tina Dabi's preparation tips and her journey of becoming an IAS officer. 

Read: Meet Jai Anmol, Jai Anshul, sons of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani, check their educational qualification

But do you know how much IAS officer Tina Dabi paid?

The initial salary for an entry-level IAS officer is Rs 56,100, excluding allowances as per the 7th pay commission. When IAS officer Tina Dabi went on maternity leave, she was serving as the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer.

A District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, and Deputy Secretary gets a basic pay of Rs 78,000 under the IAS pay level 12. So, it can be assumed that IAS Tina Dabi's salary is around Rs 78,800 to Rs 1 Lakh.

