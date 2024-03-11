Meet Jai Anmol, Jai Anshul, sons of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani, check their educational qualification

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani have two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani. Jai Anmol Ambani is the eldest son of Anil Ambani. He completed his primary education at the famous Cathedral and John's Convent School in Mumbai.

The Ambani family in India is currently Asia's richest family. Recently, there was a 3-day pre-wedding ceremony for Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. The event, which was attended by guests from all across the world, gained massive attention on social media platforms. The Ambani family often catches the public eye with their luxurious lifestyle, business dealings, and acts of philanthropy. Whereas, the family of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani prefers staying away from the limelight.

Born on December 12, 1991, in Mumbai, Jai Anmol Ambani is the eldest son of Anil Ambani.

For his further education, he joined Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom (UK). Anmol started working at a very young age. During his studies, he did an internship at Reliance Mutual Fund when was 18 years old.

After completing his studies, he started working in Reliance Mutual Fund. In 2017, he was appointed executive director of Reliance Capital.

On the other hand, Jai Anshul Ambani is the youngest son of Anil Ambani. He has completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. He has completed his degree in business management from NYU Stern School Of Business.

According to ET, Jai Anshul has a luxurious car collection. He boasts an impressive lineup that includes a Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and a Lexus SUV.

Moreover, he also has a fleet of aircraft, including the Bombardier Global Express XRS, Bell 412 helicopter, Falcon 2000, and Falcon 7X.