Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Holy month to begin tomorrow, check Sehri, Iftaar timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Meet Jai Anmol, Jai Anshul, sons of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani, check their educational qualification

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Holy month to begin tomorrow, check Sehri, Iftaar timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Meet beautiful wife of star GT batter

Tasty and healthy paneer snacks high in protein

Benefits of including more fiber in diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Jai Anmol, Jai Anshul, sons of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani, check their educational qualification

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani have two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani. Jai Anmol Ambani is the eldest son of Anil Ambani. He completed his primary education at the famous Cathedral and John's Convent School in Mumbai.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ambani family in India is currently Asia's richest family. Recently, there was a 3-day pre-wedding ceremony for Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. The event, which was attended by guests from all across the world, gained massive attention on social media platforms. The Ambani family often catches the public eye with their luxurious lifestyle, business dealings, and acts of philanthropy. Whereas, the family of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani prefers staying away from the limelight. 

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani have two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani. Both their sons are often spotted with their parents. Born on December 12, 1991, in Mumbai, Jai Anmol Ambani is the eldest son of Anil Ambani. He completed his primary education at the famous Cathedral and John's Convent School in Mumbai. 

For his further education, he joined Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom (UK). Anmol started working at a very young age. During his studies, he did an internship at Reliance Mutual Fund when was 18 years old. 

After completing his studies, he started working in Reliance Mutual Fund. In 2017, he was appointed executive director of Reliance Capital.

On the other hand, Jai Anshul Ambani is the youngest son of Anil Ambani. He has completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. He has completed his degree in business management from NYU Stern School Of Business.

According to ET, Jai Anshul has a luxurious car collection. He boasts an impressive lineup that includes a Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and a Lexus SUV. 
Moreover, he also has a fleet of aircraft, including the Bombardier Global Express XRS, Bell 412 helicopter, Falcon 2000, and Falcon 7X.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

PM Modi to address nation soon, to make important announcement

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

IPL 2024: KKR named this star England player as replacement for Jason Roy

'If he is...': Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant's comeback strategy for DC in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement