UPPCL JE Civil Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineer Trainee posts at upenergy.in – Know salary, last date

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for 25 Junior Engineer Trainee (JE-Civil) posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.
UPPCL Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Junior Engineer Trainee (JE Civil)
No. of Vacancy: 25
Pay Scale: 44900/- Level –7
Discipline and Category wise Details
Civil
UR: 10
EWS: 02
OBC: 07
SC: 06
ST: 0
Total: 25
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.
For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-
For SC/ST Category: 826/-
For PH: 12/-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website upenergy.in/uppcl.
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 25, 2022
Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 18, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: April 18, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: April 20, 2022
Exam Date: 4th Week of May 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.
Notification: upenergy.in