UP Board Result 2021: Important updates Class 10th, 12th students must know

UP Board Results 2021: Lakhs of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 students are waiting for the declaration of UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021. The result will be declared on the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

As per the media reports, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the result of Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2021 in the month of July. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma recently said that the UP Board result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared in the second week of July.

However, a senior official from the board told India Today “The board has not decided the result declaration date of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The students should keep a check on the official website.”

All the candidates are advised to check the official website of the UP Board regularly for the latest updates on UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2021. The UP Board results for 56 lakh students are likely to be declared before July 15. UP Board results will be available on the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 Evaluation formula:

According to the board marking scheme, UP Board Class 12 students will be assessed on 50-40-10 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent marks in class 11 (half-yearly or final exam) and 10 per cent marks of Class 12 pre-boards exams.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Evaluation formula:

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result BIG Update: CBSE not to declare RESULT of these Class 12 students

UP Board Class 10 students will be assessed on a 50-50 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards exams.