Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Specialist Officer posts â€“ Check eligibility, salary

Union Bank of India invites applications for the posts of 347 Specialist Officer (SO) in Specialized Segment. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 3, 2021.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Manager (Forex)

No. of Vacancy: 120

Pay Scale: 36000 – 63840/-

Post: Assistant Manager (Technical Officer)

No. of Vacancy: 26

Pay Scale: 36000 – 63840/-

Post: Manager (Chartered Accountant)

No. of Vacancy: 14

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Forex)

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Printing Technologist)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Electrical Engineer)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Architect)

No. of Vacancy: 07

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Civil Engineer)

No. of Vacancy: 07

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Risk)

No. of Vacancy: 60

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Senior Manager (Risk)

No. of Vacancy: 60

Pay Scale: 63840 – 78230/-

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

For GEN/EWS & OBC candidates: 850/-

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date for online application submission: August 12, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 03, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 03, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at unionbankofindia.co.in from August 12, 2021 to September 03, 2021.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted) and/ or Personal Interview.