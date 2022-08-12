Headlines

Education

TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

Reports state that the TS ECET 2022 Results will be declared by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Results will likely be declared today - August 12, 2022. TSCHE will make the TS ECET 2022 Results available on the official website - www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. According to Manabadi and local media reports, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the results today between 11:45 am and 12 pm. 

TS ECET 2022 Results Date and Time 

TS ECET 2022 Results Date: August 12, 2022 
TS ECET 2022 Results Time: 11:45 am to 12 pm. 

Reports state that the TS ECET 2022 Results will be declared by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. The TS EAMCET Results 2022 are also expected to be declared today along with TS ECET 2022 Results.

To access their TS ECET 2022 Results, candidates will require their application number, hall ticket number, and other exam credentials. The final answer key is also expected to release today along with the TS ECET 2022 Results. 

Apart from, www.ecet.tsche.ac.in, the results will also be available on third-party websites such as Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

For the unversed, the TS ECET Exam was held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The exam was held on August 1, 2022, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 4, 2022, on the preliminary answer key.

