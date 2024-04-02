School Holidays in April 2024: Schools to remain closed for eight days this month, check full list

With the start of a new financial year, a new academic session is set to begin in April. Once the one-two-week break concludes, schools are all set to begin a new term. However, due to local festivities taking place in April 2024, certain schools will remain shut on those days.

As marked on the calendar, Eid is potentially planned for Thursday. However, if the moon won’t show up the night before, the date of the festival will shift to April 12 (Friday). In this scenario, students can anticipate a long weekend break stretching from the 12th until the 14th of April.

Furthermore, the schools will be closed on April 14 to observe Ambedkar Jayanti. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, schools will remain closed. April 7 and 28 are also holidays (Sundays). Schools in various states will also remain closed on Saturdays.

Here’s the list of holidays in April 2024:

April 9 - Chaitra Navratri (Tuesday)

April 11- Eid-ul-Fitr (Thursday)

April 13 - Baisakhi (Saturday)

April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti (Sunday)

April 17 - Ram Navami (Wednesday)

April 21 - Mahavir Jayanti (Sunday)

