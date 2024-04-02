Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who left acting career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet man who turned idea into Rs 7700 crore company, owns property worth Rs…

School Holidays in April 2024: Schools to remain closed for eight days this month, check full list

Game of Thrones creators were thrilled after killing these two villains in show: 'Felt like it was balancing the scales'

DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

AI replaces Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gangubai Kathiawadi

This Mughal princess was punished for loving Hindu king

This Mughal prince was called Panditji

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Game of Thrones creators were thrilled after killing these two villains in show: 'Felt like it was balancing the scales'

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

HomeEducation

Education

School Holidays in April 2024: Schools to remain closed for eight days this month, check full list

With the start of a new financial year, a new academic session is set to begin in April. Once the one-two-week break concludes, schools are all set to begin a new term. However, due to local festivities taking place in April 2024, certain schools will remain shut on those days.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the start of a new financial year, a new academic session is set to begin in April. Once the one-two-week break concludes, schools are all set to begin a new term. However, due to local festivities taking place in April 2024, certain schools will remain shut on those days.

As marked on the calendar, Eid is potentially planned for Thursday. However, if the moon won’t show up the night before, the date of the festival will shift to April 12 (Friday). In this scenario, students can anticipate a long weekend break stretching from the 12th until the 14th of April.

Furthermore, the schools will be closed on April 14 to observe Ambedkar Jayanti. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, schools will remain closed. April 7 and 28 are also holidays (Sundays). Schools in various states will also remain closed on Saturdays.

Here’s the list of holidays in April 2024:

April 9 - Chaitra Navratri (Tuesday)
April 11- Eid-ul-Fitr (Thursday)
April 13 - Baisakhi (Saturday)
April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti (Sunday)
April 17 - Ram Navami (Wednesday)
April 21 - Mahavir Jayanti (Sunday)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Guna Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

'Mujhe ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai', says Mission Raniganj producer Vashu Bhagnani

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement