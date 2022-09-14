RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check all important details here

RRB NTPC CBAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay level 6 at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30 and the result for the same was announced on September 7. A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates was released for the document verification round.

RRB NTPC CBAT 2022: How to check

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Weblink to view scorecard for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022”

Key in you Registration Number and date of birth and login

The scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes.

The RRB NTPC recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts such as Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial apprentices, and Station Master posts.

