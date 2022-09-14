Search icon
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check all important details here

RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 result declared at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

RRB NTPC CBAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay level 6 at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30 and the result for the same was announced on September 7. A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates was released for the document verification round.

RRB NTPC CBAT 2022: How to check

  • Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads “Weblink to view scorecard for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022”
  • Key in you Registration Number and date of birth and login
  • The scorecard will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes.

The RRB NTPC recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts such as Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial apprentices, and Station Master posts.

