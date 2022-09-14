RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check all important details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay level 6 at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.
RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30 and the result for the same was announced on September 7. A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates was released for the document verification round.
RRB NTPC CBAT 2022: How to check
The RRB NTPC recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts such as Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial apprentices, and Station Master posts.
