AP TET 2022 Result likely today at aptet.apcfss.in: Website, important dates, how to download here

Manabadi AP TET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is expected to declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022 soon at the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in.

Th AP TET 2022 examination was conducted between August 6 to 21. The examination was held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. The examination was held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 5:00 pm.

AP TET Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022’

Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code

The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

APTET 2022: Important dates

AP TET Answer Key: August 31

AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07

AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12

AP TET Result: September 14

