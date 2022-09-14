Search icon
AP TET 2022 Result likely today at aptet.apcfss.in: Website, important dates, how to download here

AP TET 2022 result is expected to be out today at the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in.

Manabadi AP TET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is expected to declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022 soon at the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in. 

Th AP TET 2022 examination was conducted between August 6 to 21. The examination was held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. The examination was held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 5:00 pm. 

AP TET Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022’
  • Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code
  • The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

APTET 2022: Important dates 

  • AP TET Answer Key: August 31
  • AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07
  • AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12
  • AP TET Result: September 14

