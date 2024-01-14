RBSE exam 2024: Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th exam dates released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board 10th examination will begin on March 7 and will end on March 30, 2024.

RBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER has released Class 10th, Class 12th final exam dates.

RBSE has announced that Class 12 final exams will begin on February 29, and Class 10 final exams will begin on March 7 and will end on March 30, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am at various exam centres across the state.

Students can download Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th final exam date sheets from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Last year, RBSE 2023 timetables were released in mid-January and the exams were conducted in April-May. The board held Class 10th final examinations from March 16 to April 11 and Class 12 exams between March 9 and April 12.

RBSE board exam 2024: How to check date sheet