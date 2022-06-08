RBSE Arts 12th result 2022: Factory worker's son tops Board, success story of commoners

(Image Source: IANS/Representative)

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results have been declared. New records have been created this year by both girls and boys. Overcoming all obstacles, these students managed to secure high marks in the Boards. A total of 97.21% of female students cleared the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam successfully.

Success stories of these students will motivate others to achieve their goals despite all hardships. Afterall, where there is a will, there is a way. While Gautam Sharma of Jaipur, who scored 98% marks was forced to study in the dark, Bharti Chaudhary says she motivated herself by listening to the songs of Sidhu Moosewala. Another topper Deepak Sharma played cricket to bust the stress.

Read | Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 DECLARED: Check scores online, via SMS and Digilocker

Rug factory worker's son secures 98.40% marks

Beating all financial odds, Jaipur's Gautam Sharma managed to top with 98.40% marks in Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts 2022 results. Besides studies, Gautam Sharma also loves playing cricket. Due to his financial conditions, Sharma could not join tutions so he studied at home. He says his father works in a rug factory.

To make matters worse, heavy power cuts due to coal crisis played spoiler. He was forced to study under candlelight. Gautam Sharma dreams to become an IAS officer so that he can fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of his father.

Bharti Choudhary secured 97.20% marks

Bharti Choudhary of Jaipur, who secured 97.20% marks in Class 12 Arts, told that she has kept a distance from social media for the last 1 year to avoid any distraction from studies. The Jaipur girl says she studied regularly for 6 to 7 hours everyday.

Bharti Choudhary's father is a constable in Rajasthan Police. She too dreams of becoming an IAS officer and has already started preparing for UPSC. Bharti says, during preparations, whenever she was demotivated, she would listen to music, specially the songs of Sidhu Moosewala.

Deepak Sharma played cricket to destress

Deepak Sharma, who secured 96.8% marks in Class 12 Arts, said that only studying does not bring good percentages. He says that for the first time he got a smartphone when the schools went into the online mode of teaching due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He believes subject-wise time management is essential for preparations.

Deepak Sharma used to play cricket everyday along with his studies so as to keep his mind active and fresh. He says, he dreams to work in the education research sector in the future so that he can make the education system of the country better.