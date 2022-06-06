Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 DECLARED: Check scores online, via SMS and Digilocker

File photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of the Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Arts board exam 2022 on its official website, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online.

To check their Rajasthan board class 12 arts results 2022, students will have to visit the official website, click on the designated link, and enter their details such as their names, roll numbers, and dates of birth. Students must need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass the exam.

The overall pass percentage of the RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022 is 96.33 percent, out of a total of six lakh people. This year, the girls outshone boys when it comes to pass percentage, as 97.21 percent of the girls passed while 95.44 percent of boys passed.

Here is how you can check your results online, SMS, and Digilocker –

RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the result, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Rajasthan Class 12 arts result 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, date of birth, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 12 arts result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Check RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 through SMS

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan board Arts exam 2022 can check their scores through the SMS service by typing SSC and their roll number and sending it to 55352. The SMS can also be sent to 56300.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2022 via Digilocker

Students can visit the online portal of Digilocker, digilocker.gov.in, and create an account by entering their details and Aadhaar number. Next, they can click on the designated link under the education tab and check their RBSE results by entering their roll numbers.

READ | AP SSC Result 2022 DECLARED: Manabadi BSEAP class 10 result at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com, check pass percentage