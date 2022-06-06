AP SSC Result 2022 DECLARED: Manabadi BSEAP class 10 result at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com, check pass percentage

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) has declared AP SSC Result 2022 today. Students can download AP 10th results through the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. A total of 67.26 per cent students cleared the AP SSC Class 10th Results 2022 this year.

This year the pass percentage of girl are higher than boys. Girls AP SSC 2022 exam, pass percentage is 70.7 per, Boys’s pass percentage is 64.02 per cent.

Out of the 2,99,085 girl students who appeared for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. Whereas, out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.

AP SSC Result 2022 has been announced by Special Chief Secretary Education, B Rajasekhar in a press conference. AP SSC Result 2022 can also be checked on the Manabadi website.

Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

BSE AP class 10th exams were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022 for all students. As per reports, nearly 6.5 lakh appeared for the AP 10th exams 2022. The exams were held in offline mode.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check