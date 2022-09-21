'Always dreamt of wearing black coat': Daughter of HC judge’s driver set to become judge; tells her inspirational journe

Photo: YouTube (Utkarsh law and CLAT classes)

The daughter of a driver employed at the Jodhpur branch of the Rajasthan High Court has cracked the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam and secured 66th rank. Kartika Gehlot, 23 years old is now set to become a judge herself.

Gehlot did her preparations with the help of online coaching edutech app. Keen to earn the black robe Kartika, had to switch to online classes after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the entire world.

The soon-to-be judge credits her parents for inspiring her to pursue her dreams. She said, "I give the credit for my success to my parents for fueling the passion in me and to the app for providing me an education in difficult times."

Kartika did her schooling in St. Austin's School, in Jodhpur, and pursued her law degree from Jai Narain Vyas University. Kartika's father has been serving as the driver to Chief Justice for the past 31 years, she told News18. She also added that she grew fond of the black and the environment surrounding it.

Kartika said that her study schedule was flexible for the most part but she focused on consistent studying. She spent at least 3-4 hours preparing for the exam every day. After the exam dates were released, she spent 10-12 hours in preparation.

She also revealed that the former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur helped her at multiple stages in her preparation.

Throwing light on the situation of women studying law, Kartika said that she came across an incident where some parents did not want their daughter to study law because they feared she will not get married if she studied law. To this, Kartika said that not just women but everybody should have a better basic understanding of the law. This can prove to be helpful in fighting for their rights in day-to-day life.

In times when people are highly dependent on social media, Karkita interesting said that she does not use either Facebook or Instagram. She only uses WhatsApp for communication.

