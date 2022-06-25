Rajasthan Governor asks universities to update subject-wise syllabus in line with NEP

Rajasthan governor ask universities to update university syllabus as per NEP

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the vice-chancellors to bring out an updated and uniform subject-wise syllabus for universities that is in line with the New Education Policy by October 30. Mishra was presiding over a meeting of the vice-chancellors of state-funded universities at Raj Bhavan here.

He suggested that a group of vice-chancellors be tasked with coordinating with the Raj Bhavan in monitoring the work of bringing out the updated syllabus in a time-bound manner.

The Governor asked all universities to make sincere efforts to implement the New Education Policy in a holistic manner, including Choice Based Credit System and Credit Transfer in Universities. According to a statement, Mishra also directed the varsities to ensure that Constitution Parks, which are being set up in all universities, are ready before Constitution Day on November 26.

He also directed the vice-chancellors to liaison with Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited, the executive agency, in order to resolve all difficulties in constructing the Constitution Parks in some universities.

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Parks in universities is that the youth become aware of their constitutional rights and duties. He also stressed introducing the semester system in all universities and rolling out an academic calendar.

On the occasion, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT) was conferred the Chancellor's Award for excellence in state universities.

(With inputs from PTI)

