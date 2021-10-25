Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 139 KRCL posts at konkanrailway.com â€“ Check eligibility, salary and other details

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is inviting applications for 139 Trainee Apprentices Vacancy. The last date to apply is November 22, 2021. Candidates can apply through the official website of KRCL, konkanrailway.com

KRCL Trainee Apprentices Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Graduate Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 87

Pay Scale: 4,984/- (Per Month)

Post: Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 52

Pay Scale: 3,542/- (Per Month)

KRCL Trainee Apprentices Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a four-year bachelor degree in relevant Engineering streams from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have a full-time regular Diploma in relevant Engineering streams from university/Institute recognized by AICTE.

Application Fee: Pay processing fee using through online net banking/debit card/credit card etc.

For All Other Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Physical Handicapped Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website konkanrailway.com.

Last Date for online application submission: November 22, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit.