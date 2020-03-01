Prepared to hold examinations at later date for candidates who cannot appear: CBSE on board exams in northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) said on Sunday that they are ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who couldn't appear for their exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi 'as per schedule', but expressed caution that further delay might hamper the chances of students getting admission into professional courses.

"Further delay in conducting board examinations may hamper chances of admission in professional courses. Ready to conduct fresh exams for students who will not be able to appear as per schedule in violence-affected areas,? a senior CBSE official said.

"As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly & safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the examinations. CBSE will hold examinations of both Class 10&12 in North-East Delhi from 2nd March as per schedule," he added.

However, for those students, who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March considering the current tense situation, CBSE has requested the school principals to provide the list of such students to the board.

It must be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in Northeast Delhi amid incidents of violence in Northeast Delhi over the contentious citizenship act. However, the exams in the rest of Delhi were conducted as usual.

Previously the CBSE postponed the exams till February 29 in Northeast Delhi in view of the violence. However, schools are closed in the area until March 7.

"Keeping the future interests of the students in mind, the board has asked the principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE of all such students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions". a CBSE notice stated.

“The new date of annual examinations for schools of northeast Delhi will be announced soon. The principals and staff of these schools will attend the institutions as usual. The annual examinations in schools of other districts will be conducted according to the schedule announced earlier,” the statement further stated.

Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, died and over 200 got injured.