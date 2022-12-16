Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA releases CUET 2023 Exam dates, to begin from May 21, check complete schedule

NTA will likely begin registration for CUET in January or February 2023. The registration details would be made available on www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

NTA releases CUET 2023 Exam dates, to begin from May 21, check complete schedule
File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 exam dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The full schedule has now also been released. According to the academic calendar for 2023-24, CUET 2023 will be held from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. 7 days have also been kept additionally for delays or rescheduling. The dates of June 1 to June 7 have been put in reserve for CUET 2023 examination

The complete schedule of the same is still awaited. According to previous year trends, NTA will likely begin registration for CUET in January or February 2023. The registration details would be made available on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

READ | J-K: Two civilians killed, one injured as Army sentry opens fire in Rajouri

Starting in 2022, admission to all Central Universities' undergraduate degree courses is done through the CUET score. NTA conducts CUET in multiple phases and students are free to choose the subjects they wish to appear for.

The exam was also conducted in multiple phases in 2022. In the year 2023, CUET is scheduled to take place in May with a possible extension in June. All the candidates would get a single attempt at CUET.

READ | UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result released at upneet.gov.in, direct link, steps to download

NTA will then prepare the merit list based on the student's performance in the CUET exam. Once the results are announced, the central universities and all other universities that opt for CUET-based admissions would release their separate merit lists.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.