NTA releases CUET 2023 Exam dates, to begin from May 21, check complete schedule

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 exam dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The full schedule has now also been released. According to the academic calendar for 2023-24, CUET 2023 will be held from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. 7 days have also been kept additionally for delays or rescheduling. The dates of June 1 to June 7 have been put in reserve for CUET 2023 examination.

The complete schedule of the same is still awaited. According to previous year trends, NTA will likely begin registration for CUET in January or February 2023. The registration details would be made available on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Starting in 2022, admission to all Central Universities' undergraduate degree courses is done through the CUET score. NTA conducts CUET in multiple phases and students are free to choose the subjects they wish to appear for.

The exam was also conducted in multiple phases in 2022. In the year 2023, CUET is scheduled to take place in May with a possible extension in June. All the candidates would get a single attempt at CUET.

NTA will then prepare the merit list based on the student's performance in the CUET exam. Once the results are announced, the central universities and all other universities that opt for CUET-based admissions would release their separate merit lists.