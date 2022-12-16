Search icon
UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result released at upneet.gov.in, direct link, steps to download

The allotment result letter can be downloaded starting today - December 16, 2022, till December 18, 2022, as per the official schedule.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result released at upneet.gov.in, direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result on the official website - www.upneet.gov.in. Candidates would require their course details, roll number, NEET application number, and a captcha to download the result.

The allotment result letter can be downloaded starting today - December 16, 2022, till December 18, 2022, as per the official schedule.

The UP NEET UG Mop Up Round registrations had begun on December 6, 2022, at 2 pm till December 9, 2022, up to 2 pm. UP NEET UG Mop Up Round Merit List was released on December 9, 2022, and the choice-filling was to be completed by candidates from December 10, 2022, 12 pm onwards up to December 13, 2022.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Seat Allotment Direct Link

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Seat Allotment: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Counselling option and select Mop Up Round

Step 3: Enter your roll number, course details, NEET application number, and captcha code

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, download the result

Candidates have been advised to keep the downloaded copy of the result safe for further use. For the unversed, the seat allotment letter can be downloaded till December 18, 2022.

