NTA releases answer keys for UGC NET 2019, check at ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019.

The answer keys have been released on the official website ntanet.nic.in. The examination of NTA UGC NET December 2019 was held from 2nd December 2019 to 6th December 2019.

The last date to raise objections towards NET answer keys is December 13. Candidates who have raised objection needs to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged, as per the official statement from the NTA.

NTA UGC NET 2019: Steps to check

1) Go to the official website- ntanet.nic.in

2) On the homepage, log in with your ID

3) Enter your application number and password in the fields provided

4) Take the print out of images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.

This year, more than 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects gave the examination. It was conducted at 700 centers in 219 cities and was It was a computer-based test (CBT).

As per the latest notification the tentative result date is 31st December 2019 and it will be uploaded on the website www.ntanet.nic.in.