NTA Recruitment 2021: Apply for Director and other posts at nta.ac.in, check eligibility, pay scale

NTA recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Joint Director, Deputy Director, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the post is till February 18, 2021. A total of 58 vacancies are to be filled under this recruitment drive. The jobs are contractual and deputation in nature, and candidates selected will get a pay scale of over Rs 2 lakh.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 18, 2021

Closing date of application: February 18, 2021

NTA Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 58

Joint Director (Group A): 4

Deputy Director (Group A): 4

Assistant Director (Group A): 3

Senior Programmer (Group A): 2

Programmer (Group A): 3

Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): 1

Research Scientist 'A' (Group A): 1

Sr Superintendent/Sr Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 6

Stenographer (Group B): 9

Sr Assistant/Sr Assistant(Accounts) (Group B): 6

Sr Technician (Group B): 3

Assistant/Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 8

Jr Assistant/Jr Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 3

Jr Technician (Group C): 5

NTA Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

The candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. For details on post wise pay scale, please check the official notifications.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualifications

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree to apply for the vacancies. A minimum of 3 years of experience is preferred.

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as prescribed.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection of candidates for all posts will be made on the basis of merit and work experience followed by suitability test-cum-personal interview. The selection mode shall be decided based on the number of candidates who applied for the particular post, which shall be notified at a later stage for information of all concerned.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay Rs 1600/- as application fees if belonging to UR/ OBC and EWS category and Rs 800/- of belonging to SC/ ST and PwD category.