NTA NEET 2021 entrance cancellation: Centre makes big announcement - Details here

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic in India, along with CBSE and ICSE, the examinations of many state boards across the country were also canceled. However, recently Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar has clarified that the Central Government has no plan to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 for PG as well as UG courses or any other common entrance examination.

In addition to this, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar further added that NEET 2021 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on September 11, 2021, and September 12, 2021. The registration process for the same had started in July.

The Centre has also assured candidates that the entrance examination will be held keeping in mind all the necessary COVID-19 protocols and social distancing.

Here are some key points from the speech.

The central government will not postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 NEET 2021 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on September 11, 2021, and September 12, 2021. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exams. Appropriate safety will be undertaken by the examination centres for candidates. NEET admit cards for the students will have COVID e-pass which will help in the easy movement of students. The government's decision was given in a written reply during the Lok Sabha session. The temperature of candidates will be checked diligently too.

For the unversed, NEET 2021 was earlier supposed to take place in August 2021, however, due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, it was postponed to September. The government has issued several guidelines for candidates appearing for the entrance examination as per COVID-19 protocol.