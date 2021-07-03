NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest update about National Entrance Tests

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic in India, along with CBSE and ICSE, the examinations of many state boards across the country were also canceled. In addition to this, the entrance examinations of courses like medical engineering and law were also postponed. Now, the engineering and medical exams 2021 that were cancelled are going to resume again soon.

According to reports, the postponed examinations of the May and June sessions of JEE Main 2021 could be conducted in July and August. The National Testing Agency (NTA) can conduct both these exams within 15 days at the end of July and the beginning of August.

Apart from this, the application forms for NEET UG 2021 exam have also not been released on the official website yet. According to the exam notification, NEET UG 2021 was to be held on August 1, however, it is not likely to happen now.

The application forms for the exam were to be released in May which have not been released yet. So, the NEET 2021 exam might now be held in September, Aaj Tak reported. Speaking of the NEET exam, it is held for admission in medical colleges across the country.

Notably, the notice for JEE Main exam will be issued on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in while the application form for NEET 2021 will be released on their newly launched official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Any information about the date of examination and admit card can be issued 15 days in advance. To check for any official information, it is advisable to visit the NTA website.