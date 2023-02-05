NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application process for 193 Nurses, other posts to begin soon, check vacancy details

File photo

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification for 193 Nurses and other posts. The application process will begin on February 8. The last date to apply is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 Vacancy details:

Nurse A( Male/Female): 26 posts

pathology lab technician (scientific assistant/B): 3 posts

pharmacist/B: 4 posts

stipendiary trainee/dental technician (mechanic): 1 post

X-Ray Technician( Technician C): 1 post

Stipendiary trainee/ technician (ST/TN) (cat-II)- Plant operator and maintainer: 158 posts

NPCIL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in

Click on the apply link available on the homepage

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

READ: India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date soon to apply for 40889 GDS posts, check pay scale