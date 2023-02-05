Search icon
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application process for 193 Nurses, other posts to begin soon, check vacancy details

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application process for 193 Nurses, other posts to begin soon, check vacancy details
File photo

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification for 193 Nurses and other posts. The application process will begin on February 8. The last date to apply is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 Vacancy details: 
Nurse A( Male/Female): 26 posts
pathology lab technician (scientific assistant/B): 3 posts
pharmacist/B: 4 posts
stipendiary trainee/dental technician (mechanic): 1 post 
X-Ray Technician( Technician C): 1 post 
Stipendiary trainee/ technician (ST/TN) (cat-II)- Plant operator and maintainer: 158 posts 

NPCIL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in
  • Click on the apply link available on the homepage
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit and take printouts for future reference.

