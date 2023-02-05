NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application process for 193 Nurses, other posts to begin soon, check vacancy details

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification for 193 Nurses and other posts. The application process will begin on February 8. The last date to apply is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.
NPCIL recruitment 2023 Vacancy details:
Nurse A( Male/Female): 26 posts
pathology lab technician (scientific assistant/B): 3 posts
pharmacist/B: 4 posts
stipendiary trainee/dental technician (mechanic): 1 post
X-Ray Technician( Technician C): 1 post
Stipendiary trainee/ technician (ST/TN) (cat-II)- Plant operator and maintainer: 158 posts
NPCIL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
