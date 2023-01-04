Search icon
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here

Noida schools are to remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Noida school winter vacarion till Jnauary 14 | Photo: PTI

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8. 

All schools including basic and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools and council schools will follow these guidelines. Even CBSE, ICSE and UP Board-affiliated schools will follow a closure due to the cold in the region. 

The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am. 

This decision was taken to prevent students from the hit of cold wave in Delhi-NCR. IMD has predicted mild rainfall in MP, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar in the next 24 hours. Additionally, some parts of eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and UP will witness extreme cold. 

