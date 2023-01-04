Search icon
ICAI CA 2022 Final Result likely on THIS date: Check details here

ICAI CA 2022 final result is expected to be out before January 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Account (CA) 2022 final result is expected to be released before January 14 at the official website-- icai.org. Once released, candidates will be able to check the ICAI CA 2022 final result from the official website. An official of ICAI confirmed the same on Twitter. 

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

ICAI CA 2022 final result: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org
  • Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
