ICAI CA 2022 Final Result likely on THIS date: Check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Account (CA) 2022 final result is expected to be released before January 14 at the official website-- icai.org. Once released, candidates will be able to check the ICAI CA 2022 final result from the official website. An official of ICAI confirmed the same on Twitter.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

ICAI CA 2022 final result: How to check