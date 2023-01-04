CBSE CTET 2023 exam postponed: Teacher recruitment exam now on THIS date, details here

CBSE CTET 2023 exam postponed | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023). Earlier scheduled for January 9, 2023, the CTET 2023 will now be conducted on February 7, 2023.

Candidates who applied to appear for the CTET exam 2023 can check the official notice from the CBSE website-- ctet.nic.in. This decision comes in support of the candidates, who were demanding the board to further the dates of the exam.

In a notice issued, the board stated that the CTET 2023 will be conducted across 211 exam centres all over the country. The CTET 2023 exam will be held through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

