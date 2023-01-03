CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2023: Practical exams starts today, check complete schedule here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the class 10, 12 practical exams and internal assessments today (January 2) and it will continue till January 14. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 practical exams can check the complete schedule from the official website-www.cbse.gov.in. As per the CBSE guidelines, schools are supposed to upload the students' marks between January 2 to 14.

As per the schedule, Class 10 will start on 15 February and continue till 21 March 2023, while the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will commence on 15 February and conclude on 5 April 2023.

The examination for Class 10 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. Students of Class 10,12 will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam. To check the CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exam 2023 schedule, candidates can refer to the steps given below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check