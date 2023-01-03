Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2023: Practical exams starts today, check complete schedule here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2023 practical exams have been started today (January 3).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2023: Practical exams starts today, check complete schedule here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the class 10, 12 practical exams and internal assessments today (January 2) and it will continue till January 14. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 practical exams can check the complete schedule from the official website-www.cbse.gov.in. As per the CBSE guidelines, schools are supposed to upload the students' marks between January 2 to 14. 

As per the schedule, Class 10 will start on 15 February and continue till 21 March 2023, while the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will commence on 15 February and conclude on 5 April 2023.

The examination for Class 10 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. Students of Class 10,12 will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam. To check the CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exam 2023 schedule, candidates can refer to the steps given below. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option
  • Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023’
  • CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet on your device.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.