NIA Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Assistant SI, Head Constable posts, apply at nia.gov.in

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is inviting applications for 67 Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NIA, nia.gov.in. The last date to apply is within one month from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

NIA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post: Assistant Sub Inspector:

Total vacancies: 43 Posts

Post: Head Constable:

Total vacancies: 24 Posts

NIA Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Assistant Sub Inspector: Candidate must have a Graduation degree from a recognised university.

Head Constable: Candidate must have at least passed class 10th or equivalent from a Board of University.

Proposed place of posting: Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Raipur, Jammu, Chandigarh, Imphal, Chennai, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna and Ahmedabad.

NIA Recruitment 2022: Where to apply

Candidates need to fill up application form along with other necessary documents to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 through proper channel within 1 month from the date of publication of this item in ‘employment news’.

Detailed Notification Here