NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list to release today at mcc.nic.in, check complete schedule

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET Pg Counselling 2022 final merit list is all set to release today by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC at the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to log in on their website using the application number and date of birth. The final allotment result is expected to release by evening. No official time has been confirmed by the MCC s yet.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Registration Date: October 10 to 14, 2022

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Choice filling/locking: October 10 to 14, 2022

Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date: October 19, 2022

Reporting/ Joining: October 20 to October 26, 2022

For the unversed, the NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released yesterday, October 18, and the seat allotment process was conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022.

All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the Round 2 will need to join their course according to their NEET PG Seat allotment order between October 20 and 26, 2022.