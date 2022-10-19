NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling, locking to end today at mcc.nic.in, check expected date of result

Headlines

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Meet the millionaire set to make Rs 1674 crore from Gautam Adani’s latest move

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

HomeEducation

Education

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling, locking to end today at mcc.nic.in, check expected date of result

Candidates must make sure to lock their choices carefully as MCC will not entertain any request for changing the choice once it is submitted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling and locking today. The last date for the same was recently extended due to the addition of new MBBS sets to October 19, 2022, on www.mcc.nic.in. 

Candidates are requested to submit their choices and preferences latest by today after which MCC would process the seat allotment and announce the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 result.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link for choice filling, locking

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for Round 1 Registrations

Step 4: Sign in by using your NEET UG application number. 

READ | Chennai power cut TODAY: Check timings, list of areas that will be affected

Step 5: Click on the option for choice preferences on your dashboard and submit

Step 6: Lock your preference and submit the form. 

Step 7: Save your preference for future use. 

Candidates must make sure to lock their choices carefully as MCC will not entertain any request for changing the choice once it is submitted. 

Candidates, while submitting their choices, should be careful as selecting the wrong choice may lead to the candidate getting allotted an unwanted seat.

MCC is expected to release the NEET UG Counselling provisional result for Round 1 soon. The final seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 is expected to be released on October 21, 2022.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

World’s richest IITian grew up without electricity but earned Rs 71,189 crore, know rags to riches story

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE