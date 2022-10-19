NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling, locking to end today at mcc.nic.in, check expected date of result

Candidates must make sure to lock their choices carefully as MCC will not entertain any request for changing the choice once it is submitted.

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling and locking today. The last date for the same was recently extended due to the addition of new MBBS sets to October 19, 2022, on www.mcc.nic.in.

Candidates are requested to submit their choices and preferences latest by today after which MCC would process the seat allotment and announce the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 result.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for Round 1 Registrations

Step 4: Sign in by using your NEET UG application number.

READ | Chennai power cut TODAY: Check timings, list of areas that will be affected

Step 5: Click on the option for choice preferences on your dashboard and submit

Step 6: Lock your preference and submit the form.

Step 7: Save your preference for future use.

Candidates must make sure to lock their choices carefully as MCC will not entertain any request for changing the choice once it is submitted.

Candidates, while submitting their choices, should be careful as selecting the wrong choice may lead to the candidate getting allotted an unwanted seat.

MCC is expected to release the NEET UG Counselling provisional result for Round 1 soon. The final seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 is expected to be released on October 21, 2022.