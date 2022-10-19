Search icon
Chennai power cut TODAY: Check timings, list of areas that will be affected

The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in any particular area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

File Photo

Many parts of Chennai are all set to witness power cuts on Wednesday because of some routine maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has said that the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm today in various parts of Chennai. 

Here is a list of areas that will witness power cuts in Chennai today

Alinijivakkam
Athipattu
Irulipattu
Janapachatram
P.P.Road
Jaganathapuram Road
Saikiruba nagar
Virundhavan Nagar

