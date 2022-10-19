Chennai power cut TODAY: Check timings, list of areas that will be affected

Many parts of Chennai are all set to witness power cuts on Wednesday because of some routine maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has said that the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm today in various parts of Chennai.
The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in any particular area.
Here is a list of areas that will witness power cuts in Chennai today
Alinijivakkam
Athipattu
Irulipattu
Janapachatram
P.P.Road
Jaganathapuram Road
Saikiruba nagar
Virundhavan Nagar