NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking extended till TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has reopened the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking. According to the official notice, the last date for the candidates to submit their choices for the Mop Up Round is November 16, 2022, now. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the choice filling and locking date were extended by MCC till November 13, 2022. But, based on the Supreme Court order, the committee has decided to reopen the choice filling and locking process for candidates.

The notice read, "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete the second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data."

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking: Revised dates

Choice filling last date: November 16, 2022, till 5 pm

Choice locking: November 16, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm

For the unversed, MCC started the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round on November 1, 2022. So far, it has extended the registrations and choice filling three times for candidates. MCC will now soon also share the provisional seat allotment date for candidates.