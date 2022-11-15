Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking extended till TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in

Based on the Supreme Court order, the Medical Counselling Committee has decided to reopen the choice filling and locking process for candidates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking extended till TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in
File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has reopened the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking. According to the official notice, the last date for the candidates to submit their choices for the Mop Up Round is November 16, 2022, now. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. 

Earlier, the choice filling and locking date were extended by MCC till November 13, 2022. But, based on the Supreme Court order, the committee has decided to reopen the choice filling and locking process for candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking extended - Official Notice

The notice read, "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete the second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data." 

READ | Delhi-NCR air pollution news: Central Pollution Control Board revokes Stage III of GRAP, know what it means

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking: Revised dates 

Choice filling last date: November 16, 2022, till 5 pm

Choice locking: November 16, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm

For the unversed, MCC started the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round on November 1, 2022. So far, it has extended the registrations and choice filling three times for candidates. MCC will now soon also share the provisional seat allotment date for candidates.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.