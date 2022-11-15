Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi-NCR air pollution news: Central Pollution Control Board revokes Stage III of GRAP, know what it means

An official release said actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be "implemented, monitored and reviewed".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Delhi-NCR air pollution news: Central Pollution Control Board revokes Stage III of GRAP, know what it means
File Photo

Given the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 294 in the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the sub-committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting on Monday.

It reviewed the situation and took an appropriate call on the actions under Stage III of GRAP which was in place in the entire National Capital Region from October 29.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecasts not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

READ | Day of 8 Billion: World population to hit 8 billion people TODAY

An official release said actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be "implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category".

It said all implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages I and II of GRAP, including;

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out daily

READ | 25-year-old Delhi woman arrested for kidnapping infant for 'sacrifice' to 'revive dead father', child rescued

Ensuring water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants regularly on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, and vulnerable areas.

Stipulates regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites

To not allow coal/firewood including in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries

Enhancing parking fees to discourage private transport. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.