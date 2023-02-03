NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to close today at nbe.edu.in, know how to make changes

File photo

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023 Exam) application correction window to close today, February 3, 2023. Candidates can edit the application form and change information or documents through the official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences every year. This year, NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27, 2023.

“In case of changes made in payment-dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can change any information or documents other than name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. Candidates will be able to change rectify images from February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in the application

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link

Log in to your account

Make changes in the application

Submit the form and download a copy.

Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2023 exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6.

On January 31, a delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023. Another meeting will be conducted in the next two days and the final decision will be taken.

Postponing the NEET UG 2023 exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, as per doctors' associations. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.