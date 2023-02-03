Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to close today at nbe.edu.in, know how to make changes

NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

NEET PG 2023: Application correction window to close today at nbe.edu.in, know how to make changes
File photo

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023 Exam) application correction window to close today, February 3, 2023. Candidates can edit the application form and change information or documents through the official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences every year. This year, NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27, 2023. 

“In case of changes made in payment-dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can change any information or documents other than name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. Candidates will be able to change rectify images from February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in the application

  • Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
  • Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link
  • Log in to your account
  • Make changes in the application
  • Submit the form and download a copy.

Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2023 exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. 

On January 31, a delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023. Another meeting will be conducted in the next two days and the final decision will be taken. 

Postponing the NEET UG 2023 exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, as per doctors' associations. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.