NEET PG 2023 admit card expected to be released soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

File photo

The National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) admit card is expected to be released soon by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Once released, NEET PG Admit Card 2023 will be avaible on the NBE's official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5, 2023, by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to past year trends, NEET PG registration will begin in the second week of January 2023. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The exam dates for other competitive examinations have been announced by the Board, including the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others, in addition to the NEET PG exam schedule. Notably, on March 1, 2023, the NBE will hold the NEET MDS test. On January 23, 2023, the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will take place. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be conducted in February or March. Interested candidates can go through the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG is conducted for admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Many students appear for the exam. Candidates have to register themselves in order to appear for the exam.

The members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) are planning to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31 and will discuss the NEET PG postponement issue.

Last week, in a letter to Union Health Minister Maksukh Mandaviya, FAIMA requested to delay the NEET PG 2023 exam and reconsider the eligibility of applicants for internships.

READ: NEET PG 2023: Doctors plan to meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seek postponement of exam