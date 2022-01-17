NEET PG 2021: Registrations for round 1 Counselling to end today at mcc.nic.in - Details here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling round 1 registration process will end today (January 17). The candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG candidates will need to confirm their choices of colleges after registration. This has to be done by January 17. The colleges will verify candidate on January 18-19, followed by seat allotment process on January 2021 and its result announced for candidates on January 22.

As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till January 17 upto 3 pm.

For round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021, the registration will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 7 while registration for round 3 of PG Counselling will be done from February 24 to February 28.

“Please note that you will be asked to fill some of the information (we are not showing it here for security reasons) that you have given in your application form of NBE, admit card of examination during online registration and provided by the examination conducting agency (NBE). Therefore, keep a copy of your application form and admit card ready for reference. These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” according to the NEET PG counselling information bulletin.

As per MCC’s earlier announcement, counselling for both UG and PG medical and dental seats will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates will have to upload some documents at the time of registration. They will need original copies during the admission process.