NEET MDS 2023 application begins at nbe.edu.in, exam to be conducted on March 1: Check steps to apply

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET- MDS) on March 1. In its most recent notification, NBEMS announced the dates while inviting applicants to appear for the computer-based entrance examination.

Interested candidates will be able to fill out the application form at www.nbe.edu.in till January 30, 2023, 11:55 pm. The NEET MDS Exam will take place on March 1 between 9 am and noon and the result for the same will be out on March 31, 2023. The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery will be issued on February 22.

NEET MDS 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for NEET MDS 2023 have to hold a degree of bachelor in dental surgery awarded by a university/institute in India and registered with the state dental council. The candidates must also have a rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the form

Step 4: Submit the form and pay the required fees

Step 5: Take a printout of the acknowledgment form.

NEET MDS 2023: Application fees

For General, OBC, EWS: Rs 4,250

For PwD, SC, and ST candidates: Rs 3,250

The application fees can be submitted via debit or credit cards. No other payment gateway will be available.

For the unversed, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will consist of standard BDS courses as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended. The question paper will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in three hours. There is a 25 percent negative marking for incorrect answers, however, no marks will be deducted if questions are left unanswered.