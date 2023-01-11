UPSC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for Scientist B, other posts at upsconline.nic.in, details here

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process soon for Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 12, 2023. A total of 10 posts will be filled in the organisation.

UPSC Vacancy Details

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 02 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): 04 posts

Joint Assistant Director: 03 posts

Assistant Labour Commissioner: 01 post

UPSC Eligibility Criteria

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): The candidate must have a Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all three years of a bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Communications or Electronics and Telecommunications or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No 'fee exemption' is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

How to apply:

Candidates must apply online at upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 NOTIFICATION