Noida man strangles wife to death over alleged affair, leaves body in locked room

Police, on Tuesday, said that a Noida man strangled his wife to death, left her body in a locked room, and fled the scene. The police further said that the crime was discovered after 6 days when neighbours began complaining about the stench. Injury marks were also seen on the victim`s head, face, and neck.

The incident has been reported from Noida's Sector-58. A police team reached the spot and broke open the lock, only to find the badly-decomposed body of the woman.

It is suspected that the victim used to talk to another man on the phone due to which the former used to fight with her husband. At the time of the incident, the accused first fought with his wife and in a fit of rage killed her and fled away.

The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, was living in a rented house in Bishanpura village for a year with his 22-year-old wife Anjali.

The estranged couple were married for four years and have one infant daughter, who lives at her grandmother's house.

Suraj worked in a furniture manufacturing company and suspected that her wife talked to another man on the phone while he went away for work. He had lost his job a month ago.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ashutosh Dwivedi, said that in the preliminary investigation, it appears that there was a fight between the couple on the day the murder took place.