MHT CET 2022 Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct link, steps to apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Counselling has started and those who have cleared their exam can now start to submit their applications for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling on the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who register themselves for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling process will do so for B.Tech and B.E. courses in the various state colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'CAP Portal 2022 to 2023' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, on the new page, click on the link for BTech and BE Admissions

Step 4: Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other information as prompted.

Step 5: Fill out the form and upload all required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if any, and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Application fees

General category: Rs 800

Reserved category: Rs 600

NRI, OCI, PIO, and FN candidates: Rs 5000

Only candidates who will be applying through the JEE Main 2022 Exam will be required to pay the application fee. Candidates applying through the MHT CET 2022 Exam are not required to pay the counselling registration fee.