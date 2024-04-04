Meet woman officer, who got separated from her child, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in second attempt, her AIR

The success stories from UPSC candidates are filled with tales of unwavering resolve, unshakable persistence, and significant sacrifices. Take Anu Kumari's incredible journey, who is a shining example of sheer willpower and unwavering devotion. Her story serves as a tribute to the unwavering spirit that inspires people to pursue their goals in the face of overwhelming obstacles.

Anu Kumari faced the difficult task of preparing for the civil service examination when she started her UPSC journey. At the time, she was also a loving mother to her toddler son. She had to give up her cherished child for this project because she was fully devoted to achieving her goals. After making this heartbreaking sacrifice, she threw herself into a rigorous regimen of research and planning.

Anu Kumari is a native of Sonipat, Haryana, and graduated from Delhi University with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics. She then went on to study for an MBA in Finance and Marketing at IMT, Nagpur, and was able to land a well-paying job in the private sector. Even though she was successful professionally, she had a long-standing desire to work in public service.

After getting married in 2012 and moving to Gurugram with her spouse, Anu Kumari accepted motherhood; however, her inner voice continued to nag at her to become an IAS officer. Motivated by an innate desire for satisfaction that goes beyond worldly goals, she left her lucrative corporate position to follow her passion in the civil services.

Talking about her struggle, Anu said,"My job was good, but there was no internal satisfaction. It all became so mechanical that at one point I could not take it anymore."

This crucial insight strengthened her determination to follow a path that fulfils her greatest dreams, even in the face of unknowns and difficulties.

But there were many obstacles in her way of success. Anu Kumari, who endured the agony of being away from her son for almost two years, met the challenges of preparation head-on. She persevered in her quest despite obstacles, such as a heartbreaking near miss during her first attempt.