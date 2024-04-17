Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year due to...

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is a distinguished educator and specialises in UPSC subjects. He is also popular on Instagram and has several dedicated pages featuring short clips of his lectures. His personal YouTube channel boasts 2.95 million subscribers, and his coaching center, Drishti IAS, enjoys a subscriber base exceeding 11 million.

Born into a middle-class family in Haryana on December 26, 1973, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's father was a renowned Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, while his mother served as a PGT teacher in Bhiwani. Vikas Divyakirti has two elder brothers – one a software engineer in the US and the other a DIG at the CBI.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti studied at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Haryana's Bhiwani district. For his undergraduate studies, he enrolled in Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College, earning a BA in Hindi. Furthering his academic pursuits, he attained postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, along with MA, MPhil, and PhD qualifications. This robust educational foundation positions him as one of the highly qualified professors for UPSC exams in India.

Post his educational journey, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti commenced his teaching career at Delhi University. Simultaneously, influenced by familial expectations, he began preparing for UPSC exams, ultimately securing an impressive AIR 384 in 1996. After briefly working in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to follow his passion for teaching, founding the Drishti IAS coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 1999.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti also played himself in the 2023 film '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey.