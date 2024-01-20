Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

Apart from his civil service achievements, the man is also recognised for his book 'Allahabad Blues.'

In a remarkable turn of events, Anjani Kumar Pandey, a 2010 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, known for inspiring youth through his writings and thoughts, announced a significant shift in his life's direction. While he had submitted his resignation in August and received approval in October, it was on the day of Makar Sankranti that Anjani publicly announced the news about his major life decision.

Hailing from Pratapgarh, and currently residing in Prayagraj, Anjani had excelled academically, topping his BA course in 2000. His academic excellence continued with a top rank in MA English Literature from Allahabad University in 2002, followed by being the B.Ed topper at N.R.E.C, Khurja in 2005.

Anjani's journey into the civil services began in 2009 when he appeared for the Union Public Service Commission's examination, ultimately securing the Indian Revenue Service in the 2010 batch. Apart from his civil service achievements, Anjani is also recognised for his book 'Allahabad Blues.'

Expressing his future plans, Anjani Kumar Pandey aspires to guide UPSC aspirants, connect with rural communities, and contribute to societal welfare. Six months prior, he shared his UPSC Mains exam marks on social media, which gained much support from his followers.

Anjani's decision to inspire and mentor youth beyond the realm of civil services has sparked encouragement and well-wishes from his supporters.