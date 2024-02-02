Twitter
Education

Meet three sisters from Srinagar who cracked NEET exam in first attempt

These cousin sisters attend Srinagar's Islamia Higher Secondary School to earn their foundational education

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Edited by

The trio of cousins have marked a milestone by cracking the NEET exam on the first attempt. Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir, and Arbish, the sisters from Srinagar's Nowshera, have made their valley proud. 

These cousin sisters attend Srinagar's Islamia Higher Secondary School to earn their foundational education. Their families are middle class. These sisters continued their education despite decades of insurgency in the valley, and with the right guidance and parental support, they were able to pass the NEET exam.

Urbish said she didn't come from a medical family, but she still chose to become a doctor. She shared her formula for passing the NEET exam and said that she studied hard for this extremely competitive entrance exam, thinking of it as her one and only chance.

Urbish to news agency ANI during an interview, "I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying."

 

 


Following their combined success on the NEET exam, Tuba Bashir was overjoyed. Together, she said, they attended school and worked towards their goals of becoming doctors.

 Tuba told ANI, "I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together & we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result."

Rutaba Bashir claims they started studying in the eleventh grade in order to pass the NEET exam in one sitting. She gave credit to their parents for their success, saying that they had helped them since they were little.

