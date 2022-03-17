Meet Sangam Raj, son of e-rickshaw driver who topped BSEB Bihar Class 12 exams with 96.4%

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results of the BSEB Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on March 16 on its official website, along with the full list of toppers of all the streams across the state.

The person who topped the BSEB class 12 board exams this year in the Arts stream is Sangam Raj, who is the son of an e-rickshaw driver in the state. His humble background and hardships when it comes to gaining an education did not stop him from achieving a major milestone in the exams.

Sangam Raj is the son of Janardhan Raj, who drives an e-rickshaw in the streets of Gopalganj, a small town in Bihar. Sangam is the state topper in the Arts stream for the BSEB Bihar Inter exams 2022, with an overall score of 96.4 percent.

While talking to news agency IANS, Sangam said that he got the news of him topping the board exams while he was in his coaching institute. The news of Raj topping the exams was followed by an atmosphere of happiness in his house, with his father celebrating with tears of joy.

Sangam, who is a resident of the Katgharwa village of Gopalganj, said that his family is over the moon with the news of him topping the exams. The student said that now he can express with pride that his father drives an e-rickshaw, and it is the result of his hard work that Raj could achieve this feat.

Raj gave the credit for his performance in the Bihar class 12 board exams to his family and teachers, who stood by him through all the hardships. While discussing his future plans, Sangam said that he wants to be an officer in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), which is a tough exam to crack.

BSEB released the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on March 16, on its official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. The overall pass percentage of the state exceeded 80 percent this year, which is higher than last year.

(With IANS inputs)