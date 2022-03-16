BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED at onlinebseb.in – Know steps to download scorecard

The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 exam results 2022 have been declared on the official website of the state board, onlinebseb.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website today, March 16, 2022. Candidates who wish to check their scores can do so through the websites onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 percent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 percent across all the courses.

The Class 12 board exams 2022 in Bihar for the students of arts, commerce, and science streams were conducted across the state from February 1 to 14, 2022. This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates in the state had registered to appear for the Class 12 board exams.

While the BSEB Class 12 results 2022 have been declared on the official website today, it must be noted that the answer key of the exams was released on the official website on March 3, 2022. Along with the result, the merit list of the exams has also been released.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 results 2022: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Bihar Class 12 exam results 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, enter your roll number and credentials.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.